Hamilton police release photos of suspects wanted for assault of a taxi driver
Police are still looking for two people after a Hamilton cab driver was sent to hospital as a result of an alleged downtown assault on Thursday.
The cabbie picked up a man and woman outside Absinthe nightclub last Thursday morning and was allegedly assaulted by the pair in the Main and Caroline area, where the suspects took off on foot, police say.
The cabbie was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
