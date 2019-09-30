Fire crews battle Anmore house fire

A house in Anmore was extensively damaged in a fire early Monday.

Sasamat Fire Chief Jay Sharpe says they got the call at shortly after 4:30 a.m.

“When we pulled up, the fire was on the garage side of the house, travelling up into the upper storey. So it was pretty much fully involved in the shoot,” he said. “It got into the attic space and it travelled horizontally across the top of the house so it was difficult to fight.”

WATCH: (Aired Sept. 20, 2019) Fire rips through Kitsilano apartment building

Sharpe says they were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby trees or houses.

No one was injured as the owners, longtime Anmore residents, were away on vacation.

READ MORE: Coquitlam crews rescue injured Maple Ridge man, dog near Buntzen Lake

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Anmore Elementary School is just a few doors away from the fire. Classes were delayed until noon.