Coquitlam crews rescue injured Maple Ridge man, dog near Buntzen Lake

A Maple Ridge man and his dog were safely retrieved by search and rescue crews after spending a chilly night on Eagle Ridge, not far from Buntzen Lake near Anmore.

Mike Niedzielski of Maple Ridge and his Bernese mountain dog Hunter were airlifted to safety Monday morning after being stranded Sunday on the Snow Falls trail.

#PUPDATE: Meet Hunter, the Bernese Mountain Dog who helped keep his owner and @CoquitlamSAR members warm overnight as they awaited rescue. His owner says he fell backwards during a hike Sunday, causing Hunter to fall down a ravine. He is (clearly) in good spirits today. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/Ytc8pkduix — Sarah MacDonald (@smacdonald__) August 26, 2019

Niedzielski says he stumbled during an afternoon hike, fell backwards and bumped Hunter, who fell off a bluff.

He called for help at 9 p.m. after both had trouble walking.

Members of Coquitlam Search and Rescue hiked to them at 1 a.m. but decided to wait until after first light for a helicopter rescue.

Niedzielski says he and his dog are doing much better and he plans to take Hunter to the vet on Monday.

“He does seem to be OK now and you know, God willing, I hope he is,” he said.

