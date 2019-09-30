Weather
September 30, 2019 1:16 pm

Saskatchewan weather outlook: big blast of winter finishes September

By Meteorologist  Global News

Winter returned with revenge to Saskatchewan with heavy snow falling in parts of the province.

Courtesy @rescuerehome via Twitter
Heavy snowfall hits Saskatchewan a week after the end of summer.

Weather forecast

Monday

Snow kicked in Sunday across Saskatchewan and continued into the final day of September, with winds over 80 km/h at times and reduced visibility.

Southwest Saskatchewan was particularly hard with heavy snow causing whiteout conditions at times with travel not recommended on a number of area highways early Monday.

Light snow lingers in the Saskatoon area through the day with a mix of drizzle and light snow in Regina as temperatures stay close to the freezing mark.

Monday night

After an additional two to four centimetres of snow hits Saskatoon, it will start to ease overnight with light pockets of flurries in Regina and a risk of freezing drizzle as temperatures slip just below freezing.

Tuesday

The centre of the snow-packed system begins to pull out of the province on Tuesday with clouds lingering and a slight chance of flurries in Saskatoon early in the day and a risk of rain and snow in Regina.

Spotty flurries are possible at times Tuesday morning in Saskatoon and Regina.

SkyTracker Weather

The mercury should manage to make it into mid-single digits for an afternoon high in both cities as the melt kicks into full swing.

Wednesday-Friday

All of the added moisture across the province will bring in ideal fog formation conditions Wednesday and Thursday mornings with some sunshine likely in Saskatoon both days.

High pressure will linger into Wednesday, but all the moisture near the ground will allow extensive fog to develop in the morning.

SkyTracker Weather

Regina could see a chance of showers on Wednesday and both cities see a return to clouds and a chance of showers on Friday as daytime highs climb from mid-single digits toward double digits by week’s end.

Weekend outlook

There could be some lingering showers on Saturday before a ridge of high pressure builds back some sunshine on Sunday as daytime highs return to double digits.

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Sept. 30, 2019.

SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Sept. 30, 2019.

SkyTracker Weather

The September 30 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Jenny Campbell along Key Lake Road Kilometre 160:

The September 30 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Jenny Campbell along Key Lake Road Kilometre 160.

Jenny Campbell / Viewer Submitted

