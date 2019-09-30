Man charged following ‘suspicious’ house fire in northern Ontario First Nation: OPP

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. – Provincial police say they’ve laid charges in a suspicious house fire in a northern Ontario First Nation that left two men injured earlier this month.

A 42-year-old man from Batchewana First Nation has been charged with attempted murder, arson causing bodily harm and arson causing property damage.

READ MORE: 5 dead after house fire in northwestern Ontario First Nation

Emergency services responded to the fire in the community on Sept. 22 and found one of the victims with life-threatening injuries. He remains in serious condition.

The other victim suffered less severe injuries.

READ MORE: Northern Ontario First Nation declares state of emergency amid nearby wildfires

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Oct. 3.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.