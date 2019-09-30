Entertainment
September 30, 2019 12:47 pm

Lil Nas X announces break from music, cancels 2 shows

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

Lil Nas X at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on Aug. 26, 2019 in Newark, N.J.

CP Images
Lil Nas X has revealed that he will be taking a “little time off” from the music industry.

The Panini rapper announced his break in a tweet on Friday afternoon, adding that he would be cancelling two scheduled performances.

Lil Nas X, born Montero Hill, dropped out of both San Diego’s 2019 TwitchCon and Arizona’s Sandbox Music Festival at the last moment, despite being one of the main musical headliners for both events.

“It’s been a wild last seven months,” Hill, 20, wrote on Twitter.

Story continues below

“I love you guys and will make it up to you some way,” he added.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ dethrones ‘Old Town Road’ as No. 1 single after 19 weeks

While Lil Nas X did not give an exact reason for his decision to take a break from making music and performing live, he suggested it was because of his busy schedule.

In 2019, the rapper rose to fame after his breakthrough single, Old Town Road, became a viral hit.

Lil Nas X first dropped the horse-ridin’ cowboy anthem last December. It was his fourth independent release overall. Everything prior to the song was released to his YouTube account.

Lil Nas X, left, and Billy Ray Cyrus accept the song of the year award for ‘Old Town Road’ at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The banjo-sampled trap beat became a phenomenon on TikTok in early 2019, among various other social media apps.

Back in July, it became the longest-running No. 1 song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It spent 19 weeks on top before being dethroned by Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ becomes longest-running No. 1 song on Billboard Hot 100

On June 21, Lil Nas X released his first EP, entitled 7. Last week, it became a certified platinum release in the U.S.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when or if Lil Nas X will return with new music.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

