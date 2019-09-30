Appeal court hearing acquittal of Hamilton-area man in shooting death of Indigenous man

TORONTO – Ontario’s top court is set to hear an appeal today of the acquittal of a Hamilton-area homeowner who fatally shot an unarmed Indigenous man in 2016.

Peter Khill, of Binbrook, Ont., was found not guilty in 2018 of second-degree murder in the death of Jon Styres, of Six Nations in the Grand River in southern Ontario.

Khill testified his military training kicked in when he heard a noise outside his home in the early morning hours on Feb. 4, 2016, grabbed his shotgun and loaded it.

He said he saw a shadowy figure leaning into his truck, then the man made a move with his hands – which is when Khill shot the man twice, claiming it was self-defence.

The lower court heard Styres, 29, was shot in the chest and through the back of his arm and into his chest. He died minutes later.

The Crown appealed the ruling, saying the trial judge made four errors, including when he directed the jury to consider Khill’s military training as a factor in his self-defence.

