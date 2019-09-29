Toronto police homicide unit investigating man dead in downtown park

Toronto police‘s homicide unit is investigating the death of a man at a downtown park.
Officers responded around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 to a medical call at George Hislop Park, located just south of Yonge and Bloor Street.
When investigators arrived, they said the man was found with obvious signs of trauma.
He was taken to hospital by paramedics, police said, but then his condition deteriorated and his injuries became life-threatening.
On Sept. 27, officers said the victim had succumbed to his injuries and pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Robin Besito.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
