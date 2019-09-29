Toronto police homicide unit investigating man dead in downtown park

Toronto police‘s homicide unit is investigating the death of a man at a downtown park.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 to a medical call at George Hislop Park, located just south of Yonge and Bloor Street.

When investigators arrived, they said the man was found with obvious signs of trauma.

READ MORE: Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder, attempted murder after east-end Toronto shooting

He was taken to hospital by paramedics, police said, but then his condition deteriorated and his injuries became life-threatening.

On Sept. 27, officers said the victim had succumbed to his injuries and pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Robin Besito.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.