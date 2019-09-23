Crime
September 23, 2019 9:54 pm

Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder, attempted murder after east-end Toronto shooting

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Charankan Chandrakanthan is seen in an undated photo.

Handout / Toronto Police Service
A A

Toronto police say a 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder after a shooting in an east-end parking lot Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a commercial property on McNicoll Avenue near Middlefield Road, east of McCowan Road, just before 10 p.m.

A 25-year-old man, who was later identified as Toronto resident Charankan Chandrakanthan, was found inside a vehicle with two gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

READ MORE: 25-year-old man dead after shooting in Toronto’s east end

In an update released Monday evening, police said investigators later found out a second man was also shot during the same incident. Officers said he was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening wounds.

Police said Whitchurch-Stouffville resident Saranraj Sivakumar was arrested on Sunday. He was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Sivakumar appeared in a Scarborough court Monday morning.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Charankan Chandrakanthan
Crime
Saranraj Sivakumar
Toronto crime
Toronto gun violence
Toronto Homicide
Toronto Murder
Toronto Police
Toronto shooting
Toronto shootings

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.