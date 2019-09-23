Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder, attempted murder after east-end Toronto shooting
Toronto police say a 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder after a shooting in an east-end parking lot Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a commercial property on McNicoll Avenue near Middlefield Road, east of McCowan Road, just before 10 p.m.
A 25-year-old man, who was later identified as Toronto resident Charankan Chandrakanthan, was found inside a vehicle with two gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
In an update released Monday evening, police said investigators later found out a second man was also shot during the same incident. Officers said he was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening wounds.
Police said Whitchurch-Stouffville resident Saranraj Sivakumar was arrested on Sunday. He was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.
Sivakumar appeared in a Scarborough court Monday morning.
