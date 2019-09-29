Canada
September 29, 2019 5:06 pm

Saskatoon police seeking help finding 72-year-old man

By Online Producer  Global News

Allen Landrie is missing and has lost 50 pounds since this photo was taken.

Provided / SPS
A A

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help finding a 72-year-old man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Allen Landrie, who walks hunched over and in a slow manner, went missing from the 2400 block of Louise Avenue, according to police.

READ MORE: Regina Police Service deem Jenaya Wapemoose disappearance ‘suspicious’

Police say they would be “grateful for any assistance from the public in finding him and reuniting him with his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Saskatoon Crime Stoppers campaign targets missing persons

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Allen Landrie
Missing
missing person
Missing Person Saskatoon
Missing Persons
Saskatoon Police
SPS

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.