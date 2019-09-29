Saskatoon police seeking help finding 72-year-old man

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help finding a 72-year-old man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Allen Landrie, who walks hunched over and in a slow manner, went missing from the 2400 block of Louise Avenue, according to police.

Police say they would be “grateful for any assistance from the public in finding him and reuniting him with his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

