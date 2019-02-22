Sask. Crime Stoppers aim to expose secrets of historical missing persons cases

In the coming months, the Association of Crime Stoppers Programs of Saskatchewan will be rolling out a new province-wide project.

It will be known as the “To Those Who Took The Missing” project, which centres around historical missing persons cases.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Crime Stoppers using new social media segment to catch suspects

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

Related Family of Ashley Morin seeks answers into her disappearance

Using social media, a series of letters will be sent out in an attempt to bring those with knowledge of people who have been taken to come forward.

The idea came to Saskatoon Crime Stoppers coordinator Ryan Ehalt after speaking with a convicted man, whose victim was a historically missing person before he confessed.

“Investigators talk about just a release that actually happens to the person sitting in front of them; where it’s a deep sigh, and the secret that they’ve been holding on to for so long, just finally drifts away,” Ehalt said.

“It doesn’t mean there’s no consequences for actions, but they’re now finally free of that guilt, and that heaviness.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon police pilot recalls ‘miracle’ rescue of legally blind man

The first letter is scheduled to be posted during Saskatchewan Missing Persons Week in May.

Anyone with helpful information about any missing person can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.