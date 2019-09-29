20-year-old G1 driver killed following crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough

Ontario Provincial Police say a young driver is dead after he lost control on the ramp of Highway 401 in Scarborough.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News that the incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday on the westbound ramp of Highway 401 to Warden Avenue.

The victim was a 20-year-old man, he said, who was a G1-licensed driver.

Schmidt said the driver was unable to negotiate the ramp, and the vehicle plunged into the grass ditch.

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

