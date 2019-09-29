Weather
September 29, 2019 8:13 am
Updated: September 29, 2019 8:14 am

At least 42 killed by monsoon rains in India: officials

By Staff The Associated Press

Hindu devotees return home in the rain after offering rituals in the River Ganges in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. A heavy spell of retreating monsoon rains has flooded wide areas in northern India, killing dozens of people this week, an official said Saturday. Sandhaya Kureel, a spokeswoman of the Disaster Management and Relief Department, said most of the 59 fatalities were caused by house collapses, lightning and drowning in Uttar Pradesh state.

(AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Officials say monsoon rains continue to batter parts of India, with at least 42 more people dying.

They said Sunday that in the past 24 hours, at least 35 people died in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and seven in the eastern state of Bihar.

Sunday’s toll came days after reports of at least 59 fatalities in the past week amid forecasts that heavy rains would continue until Monday.

More than 350 people have been killed by rain-related causes in India, Nepal and Bangladesh this monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

