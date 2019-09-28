Crime
September 28, 2019 3:26 pm

Surrey RCMP ask public to help find 3 charged with forcible confinement, robbery

By Online Journalist  Global News

From left to right: Hashi Jama Jama, Hassan Avdirazak Shakib and William Daniels-Sey are all charged with forcible confinement and robbery, among other charges related to a confinement and assault in Surrey on July 2, 2019.

Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP want the public to be on the lookout for three men wanted on warrants for allegedly forcibly confining and assaulting a man this summer.

Police say they received a report in the early hours of July 2 that the victim was held against his will inside a vehicle and assaulted. The charges also indicate a robbery took place.

A still-ongoing investigation has identified three suspects, who are now facing charges and are wanted on warrants.

Hashi Jama Jama, 22, faces one count each of forcible confinement, robbery and assault. He’s described as dark-skinned man with black hair and brown eyes.

Hassan Avdirazak Shakib, 25, is charged with forcible confinement, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, and robbery. He’s described as a dark-skinned man, six feet two inches tall and 154 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

William Daniels-Sey, 21, faces charges of forcible confinement and robbery. He is described as a dark-skinned man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information about the suspects or where they may be located is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

