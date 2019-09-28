Surrey RCMP ask public to help find 3 charged with forcible confinement, robbery

Surrey RCMP want the public to be on the lookout for three men wanted on warrants for allegedly forcibly confining and assaulting a man this summer.

Police say they received a report in the early hours of July 2 that the victim was held against his will inside a vehicle and assaulted. The charges also indicate a robbery took place.

READ MORE: Kidnapping suspect arrested at B.C. border crossing, alleged associate still at large

A still-ongoing investigation has identified three suspects, who are now facing charges and are wanted on warrants.

Hashi Jama Jama, 22, faces one count each of forcible confinement, robbery and assault. He’s described as dark-skinned man with black hair and brown eyes.

Hassan Avdirazak Shakib, 25, is charged with forcible confinement, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, and robbery. He’s described as a dark-skinned man, six feet two inches tall and 154 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

READ MORE: Surrey couple found guilty in unlawful confinement of quadriplegic man

William Daniels-Sey, 21, faces charges of forcible confinement and robbery. He is described as a dark-skinned man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information about the suspects or where they may be located is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: (July 5) Alleged kidnapping at a Burnaby high-rise ends with a suspect falling from balcony