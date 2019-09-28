Decision Canada 2019

More
Politics
September 28, 2019 7:12 am

Singh continues campaign in B.C., Scheer to visit oil services company in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Conservatives gain four-point lead as Liberals slip in wake of blackface scandal, Ipsos poll says (Sept. 24)

A A

Andrew Scheer takes his Conservative election campaign to an Edmonton oil-industry company today.

He’s visiting FourQuest Energy, a firm that specializes in nitrogen cooling and cleaning services, where he’s promising to make a policy announcement.

READ MORE: Scheer promises to prioritize infrastructure that cuts travel times

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold and would love to grab: two won by Liberals in the last election, and one by retiring New Democrat MP Linda Duncan.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh is to make a transit announcement aboard a ferry from Victoria to Vancouver on the fifth straight day he’s spent in British Columbia.

WATCH: Climate change at top of mind for Canadian voters

After that, he’s sitting down for a public talk with the popular Indian-Canadian poet Rupi Kaur.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is taking a day off from the campaign trail, and both Green Leader Elizabeth May and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier are at local events in their home ridings in B.C. and Quebec.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrew Scheer
canada election
canada election 2019
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Elizabeth May
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Jagmeet Singh
Justin Trudeau

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.