September 28, 2019 1:31 am
Updated: September 28, 2019 1:32 am

WHL Roundup: Friday, September 27, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
CALGARY – Carson Focht tied the game in the third period, then scored the winner 1:26 into overtime as the Calgary Hitmen beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-3 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

James Malm scored once and set up two more while Josh Prokop also scored for the Hitmen (1-0-1).

Jake Neighbours, Dylan Guenther and Josh Williams supplied the offence for the Oil Kings (2-0-1).

Jack McNaughton made 21 saves for the win as Todd Scott stopped 33-of-37 shots in defeat.

WARRIORS 5 WHEAT KINGS 0

BRANDON — Bailey Brkin made 22 saves and Eric Alarie had a goal and an assist as Moose Jaw (2-1-0) blanked the Wheat Kings (1-2-0).

BLAZERS 3 ROCKETS 2 (OT)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Ryan Hughes scored his second goal of the night at 2:42 of overtime as the Blazers (1-3-0) beat Kelowna (1-0-1).

REBELS 5 HURRICANES 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Josh Tarzwell had a hat trick to back Ethan Anders’ 40-save performance as Red Deer (1-2-0) downed the Hurricanes (1-1-1).

RAIDERS 5 PATS 2

REGINA — Aliaksei Protas scored once and set up both of Brayden Watts’ goals as Prince Albert (2-0-1) toppled the Pats (1-2-0).

ICE 7 BLADES 6

SASKATOON — Nino Kinder scored three times and Michal Teply had a goal and two assists to lead Winnipeg (2-1-0) over the Blades (1-2-0).

TIGERS 2 BRONCOS 0

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Mads Sogaard stopped all 25 shots his way as Medicine Hat (2-1-0) scored twice in the third period to get by the Broncos (1-1-0).

AMERICANS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 1

KENT, Wash. — Beck Warm stopped 31 shots and Sasha Mutala potted two goals and an assist as Tri-City (2-1-0) beat Seattle (1-1-0).

WINTERHAWKS 4 GIANTS 2

VANCOUVER — Tyson Kozak struck twice and Joel Hofer made 33 saves as Portland (3-0-0) doubled up the Giants (2-1-0).

ROYALS 2 COUGARS 1

VICTORIA — Shane Farkas made 22 saves and Keanu Derungs broke a 1-1 deadlock at 4:56 of the third period to lead the Royals (1-1-0) over Prince George (0-3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

