Montreal anti-capitalism protest gets heated

A small crowd of anti-capitalism protesters were asked to disperse but did not cooperate with authorities, a Montreal police spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Manuel Couture said the protesters gathered near Montreal’s Square Victoria and Palais des Congrès around 6:30 Friday night.

Some put fire to a wooden structure, lit pieces of pyrotechnics and vandalized a monument, Couture said, adding protesters threw objects at officers when asked to disperse.

Most protesters fled into metro stations and Palais des Congrès at the moment of police intervention, which resulted in the temporary closure of Place-d’Armes metro station.

Arrests were made but the SPVM has not yet unveiled the details.

This occurred within hours of the historic march according to organizers, the climate change strike gathered around 500, 00 people through the streets of Montreal.

The peaceful protest included only one arrest by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) when a protester reportedly attempted to egg Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

