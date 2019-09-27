Task force seizes illegal pot from legal grow op in Hamilton: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with two other policing agencies have taken down a legal cannabis grow op in Hamilton for allegedly growing more pot than allowed by law.

The joint task force, which included the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) and Hamilton police, say they raided an undisclosed cannabis producer and seized over 70,000 grams of processed cannabis.

Ten people were arrested and charged after the actions with each facing a count of harvesting cannabis without authorization. Five of the accused were over the age of sixty with the other ages ranged from 37 to 59 years old.

OPP are asking anyone with information on the incident should call 1-888-310-1122.