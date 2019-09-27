Lethbridge residents get inside look at upgraded Yates Theatre with backstage tours

Lethbridge’s Yates Theatre opened its doors to the public to show off the upgrades after three years of renovations.

The public was welcomed in to tour the green room and backstage areas on Friday as part of the City of Lethbridge’s Art Days celebrations.

Lighting demonstrations, sound demonstrations as well as an impromptu performance from artists in the building allowed guests to see the full effect of the space and acoustics.

The tours were drop-in and free of charge and included an opportunity to stand on the stage in both Sterndale Bennet and Yates Theatres.

Scott Carpenter, the Facility Programmer for Yates Theatre, said the tours give people a chance to feel like they are part of the new space.

“A lot of Lethbridge has seen the front and the lobby, but they get to see the green room that got great renovations. We have a new rehearsal room downstairs that is beautiful and so great for dancers and performers,” Carpenter said.

“Even the costume rooms are beautiful because they’re these found spaces when the renovations came out and the building is just so functional on every end. Front of house, back of house, and for the audience.”

The venue’s next production will be Canadian Pink Floyd cover band, “PIGS” in November.