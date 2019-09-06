Lethbridge’s Yates Memorial Centre reopens with upgrades

After much anticipation and renovation, the Genevieve Yates Memorial Centre is officially open in Lethbridge.

Upgrades to the centre and to the Sterndale Bennet Theatre, which began in 2016, include new backstage areas like dressing rooms, a studio and green room.

The building also received an updated sprinkler system, A/V system, carefully designed mahogany acoustic treatments and new accessibility additions like elevators and accessible washrooms.

READ MORE: Lethbridge residents get sneak peek at Yates Centre renovations

Thanks to funding from the city and both federal and provincial governments totalling more than $10 million, Mayor Chris Spearman said the facility has become something the city can truly be proud of.

“It now meets modern standards and there are some beautiful touches,” Spearman said.

“The lighting, the wooden feature walls, the brick, the more comfortable seats and accessible washrooms. People in Lethbridge can be proud of this theatre. It’s a tremendous place to watch a live performance.”

The architect for the project, Elizabeth Songer, says she is thrilled with the outcome and even more, the public response.

“Somebody came to the Buddy Holly show and said, ‘Oh no, these elevators have always been here. The balcony has never been open,’” Songer said.

“So to me, it’s like, ‘Okay, we did it right. It doesn’t try to be the old building, but it compliments it in a way that it sends it into the future in good hands.’”

READ MORE: A look back at the history of theatre in Lethbridge

The attention to detail in matching the unique brickwork, staying true to the openness of the front facade and creating an acoustic mahogany interior for the theatre space were priorities for Songer. She says they were still hit with unexpected roadblocks in achieving the end result.

“There’s always something you’re not expecting,” Songer said.

“We had way more issues with asbestos than we were expecting. But we made it all work. Many of the surprises become opportunities.”

The centre is now open for shows and events.

The city hopes the updates will attract new artists and productions in the future.