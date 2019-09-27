Arrests made in frightening early-morning pursuit of family in Fairford, Man.

Two men from Fairford, Man. are in custody after a harrowing incident Sept. 22, which resulted in police seizing a number of guns from a home in the community.

The incident started just after 5 a.m., when RCMP were called about a vehicle – with young children as passengers – being chased around Fairford by another vehicle.

RCMP caught up with the victim at a nearby gas station, where he said he was chased by two men, one of whom pulled out a gun and threatened him.

The victim, 21, said he got his children safely out of the vehicle and went to a nearby residence to call police.

Two hours later, police were told the suspect vehicle was spotted on Hwy. 6, apparently returning to Fairford from Ashern. Officers met the suspects in a driveway and took them into custody.

A search of the house turned up four rifles, one shotgun, and one pistol, as well as ammunition.

Kurt Woodford, 54, is facing 12 charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Cory Sumner, 39, faces eight similar charges, including uttering threats and assault.

Gypsumville RCMP continue to investigate.

