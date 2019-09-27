Prince Harry follows in Princess Diana’s footsteps by walking through Angolan minefield

Prince Harry recently followed in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, by visiting a minefield in Angola as part of his royal tour in Africa with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

In 1997, the late princess was photographed walking through an Angolan minefield. She brought awareness to de-mining efforts in Huambo, and photographs of her visit spread around the world.

As part of his own trip, Prince Harry visited anti-landmine organization The Halo Trust in the town of Dirico.

Wearing a protective vest and mask, the 35-year-old stepped through an active minefield just like his late mother and participated in safely detonating a mine that had been found nearby.

The field visited by the late Princess of Wales all those years ago is now a busy street in Huambo, Time reports. The prince went on to visit that very spot later in the day.

The prince also made a speech about the importance of de-mining and called for an end to the use of anti-personnel landmines worldwide.

WATCH: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bring baby Archie to meet Tutu on Africa royal tour

“Landmines are an unhealed scar of war,” Prince Harry said in his speech. “By clearing the land mines, we can help this community find peace, and with peace comes opportunity.”

Ralph Legg, the Angola country director for The Halo Trust, said the impact of the princess’ walk is still a point of conversation today.

“The main impact of Diana’s walk in 1997 was the level of global exposure it provided for landmines not only in Angola but the world,” he said.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dance with South African surfers on Day 2 of royal tour

“Her willingness to visit an actual minefield, to place herself right in that context, provided great impetus and gave it a great boost.”

After his speech, the Duke of Sussex also went on to visit an orthopedic hospital his mother visited in 1997.

Now on the fourth day of their 10-day trip, the duke and duchess started their tour in Cape Town, South Africa, where they both spoke about gender-based violence.

The couple then met with local organizations offering mental health support to young people and also brought their son to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca