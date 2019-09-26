Expanded hangar for Sask. firefighting aircraft open

Improvements to a hangar in La Ronge will better support Saskatchewan’s fleet of firefighting aircraft, according to the provincial government.

The more modern and expanded facility officially opened on Sept. 26.

“This impressive facility will allow us to better support and maintain Saskatchewan’s firefighting aircraft,” Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said in a press release.

“At the same time, it will allow us to enhance our ability to protect Saskatchewan people and the things that are truly important to them.”

The hangar is about 40 per cent larger to allow large aircraft to access it more easily, and includes an overhead crane and 227,100-litre water tank.

The four-year, nearly $14 million project is part of a renewal initiative to enhance the province’s aerial firefighting capacity, government officials said.

La Ronge is roughly 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.