‘A mile of runway gets you the world’: Sask. municipal airports receiving grants

Nine municipal airports across Saskatchewan are getting a boost in 2019 from a grant program.

The Community Airport Partnership (CAP) program is designed to help offset the capital costs of upgrades and transportation infrastructure improvements.

This year’s recipients will benefit from $766,000 provided by the provincial government, coupled with 50-50 matching community contributions.

“By partnering with municipalities, we’re ensuring a network of airports is in place to enhance economic development in sectors like tourism, oil and gas, agriculture and mining,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Lori Carr said Friday in a press release.

“Our communities and regionally-owned airports provide important transportation infrastructure that support critical services like air ambulance, law enforcement and firefighting.”

Communities receiving CAP grants include Birch Hills, Estevan, Humboldt, Kindersley, Kipling, Maple Creek, Moosomin, Swift Current, and Yorkton.

“As we like to say – a mile of highway gets you a mile down the road; a mile of runway gets you the world,” Saskatchewan Aviation Council president Janet Keim said in a statement.

“Our communities realize the tremendous value of their airports in both social and economic growth benefits and this program assists in important capital reinvestment opportunities.”

The maximum provincial contribution under CAP is $275,000 per year, according to officials.