Reduced parking rates at YQR begin in June

The Regina Airport Authority (RAA) says long-term parking fees at YQR will be reduced as part of its new ground transportation strategy.

“With the changing landscape in parking and ground transportation options in the Queen City, our team has reviewed our long-term parking rates and modernized our commercial vehicle fee structure to enhance a competitive environment,” RAA president and CEO James Bogusz said.

Starting June 1, travellers will be able to park their vehicle in the long-term lot for $89 the first week, and $49 each week after that.

Previously, long-term parking was $105 per week in the main lot.

On top of that, the RAA will be removing the annual commercial ground transportation licence fee and replacing it with a pay-per-use pick-up and drop-off charge based on the size of the commercial vehicle. That starts July 1.

As of now, only one cab company is allowed to operate at the airport – the changes mean any commercial operator will now be able to conduct their business at YQR based on their “actual volume of operations,” according to RAA.

“As a self-funded not-for-profit organization, generating non-aviation revenue from parking and commercial transportation is critical to the operation, as it allows us to keep fees and charges as low as possible for the airlines and traveling public,” Bogusz said.

“We expect that by modernizing our commercial vehicle fee structure and improving value in parking will help improve overall utilization of these services.”