City of Ottawa pens deal with local coffee company for shops in LRT stations

The City of Ottawa announced Thursday that it has come to an agreement with the Happy Goat Coffee Company to open up shops in four of the newly opened stations on the Confederation line.

According to Mayor Jim Watson, the shops will be located at Blair, Rideau, Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture stations.

READ MORE: Class size changes will mean 10,000 fewer Ontario teachers over next 5 years: FAO

“We are thrilled and honoured to have been selected as the suppliers of coffee and refreshments for Ottawa’s amazing new LRT line,” said Happy Goat CEO Henry Assad in a release.

“We’re looking forward to helping shape better mornings and great days for Ottawa commuters, with gourmet coffee and locally-made food, served at the speed of O-Train.”

According to the city, the shops are planned to open in early 2020. The contract allows the coffee company to operate in the stations for five years with an opportunity to renew at the end of the term.

READ MORE: Road Trip Ontario: See the leaves change in Prince Edward County

“I’m pleased that the City of Ottawa has entered a mutually beneficial partnership with a local company that offers a quality product,” said Watson in a release. “Commuters will be able to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee or snack in our world-class, light rail transit system as they travel to work, home and everywhere in between.”