Man charged with aggravated assault in connection with Herring Cove Road stabbing
A 27-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault following a stabbing in Halifax on Wednesday.
Chris Brian Saccary is scheduled to be charged in a Halifax provincial court on Thursday, where we will face an additional count of possession of a weapon.
Halifax Regional Police say the stabbing happened at a home in the 200 block of Herring Cove Road around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a 48-year-old man was stabbed and sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Saccary was arrested at around 6:55 p.m. the same day.
