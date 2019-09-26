Crime
Man charged with aggravated assault in connection with Herring Cove Road stabbing

A 27-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault following a stabbing in Halifax on Wednesday.

Chris Brian Saccary is scheduled to be charged in a Halifax provincial court on Thursday, where we will face an additional count of possession of a weapon.

Halifax Regional Police say the stabbing happened at a home in the 200 block of Herring Cove Road around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 48-year-old man was stabbed and sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Saccary was arrested at around 6:55 p.m. the same day.

