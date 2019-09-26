Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Kingston, Belleville

Thunderstorms, hail and gusty winds may be on their way to parts of eastern Ontario Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Thursday, saying the Kingston and Belleville regions could see isolated thunderstorms develop later in the day.

The weather authority is calling for winds up to 80 km/h and pea-sized hail that might move through the region.

Environment Canada is noting that they will be monitoring this weather system throughout the day.

The weather agency says they have not determined this to be a “severe thunderstorm,” since criteria for that designation would be two-centimetre hail, wind gusts of 90 km/h, and 50 millimetres of rain in an hour or less.

