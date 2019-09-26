Notorious Okanagan driver loses licence after being caught in RCMP sting

A man — self-described as ‘Okanagan Bob’ on YouTube, who has posted numerous dashcam videos of his speedy and often erratic commute between Vernon and Lake Country — has lost his driver’s licence for eight months.

The suspension comes after further complaints in August about the commuter’s dangerous driving, which began in 2016.

His dashcam footage repeatedly clocked his speed at upwards of 180 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

“Traffic officers in the Okanagan are again asking what it will take to change the behaviour of a high-risk driver dubbed ‘Okanagan Bob’ who does not seem to be getting the message, despite previous enforcement action,” Cpl. Mike Halskov said.

The Central Okanagan Traffic Service spokesperson said police spent three days in August observing ‘Okanagan Bob’s’ driving habits on his daily commute along Highway 97, before finally stopping him on the 29th.

Officers issued two tickets for excessive speeding, driving without due care and driving without consideration — infractions that add up to more than $1,000 in fines and more than a dozen demerit points.

READ MORE: RCMP not amused with Okanagan Bob’s dashcam video

His vehicle, a white Dodge pickup truck, “was impounded for 30 days on account of the fact that it had been impounded previously in December 2018,” Cpl. Halskov said.

An eight-month driving prohibition was granted by Road Safety BC on Sept. 17, based on the recent driving allegations and ‘Okanagan Bob’s’ long history of dangerous driving.”

READ MORE: Speeding motorist ‘Okanagan Bob’ caught again: Vernon RCMP

“This kind of aggressive driving behaviour not only endangers innocent motorists but it is completely unacceptable,” Halskov said. “The actions of this driver could have easily resulted in a catastrophic fatal collision.”

Police ask motorists not to take their own action towards stopping aggressive or dangerous drivers, which they said could escalate the situation.

“Stay calm and, if you can, gather information including dashboard camera video and contact police from a safe location,” he said.

The true identity of ‘Okanagan Bob’ is unknown.

WATCH: (March 23, 2019) Stolen Bentley caught speeding wrong way on Coquihalla