Food court at St. Boniface Hospital shut down by health inspector

St. Boniface Hospital announced Wednesday the facility’s food court was forced to close after a recent health and safety inspection.

The hospital says Café Marché, which operates in the hospital’s main entrance, was found to be in violation of current standards for public eating establishments.

“To be clear, this does not impact food that is prepared for our patients,” Micheline St-Hilaire, director of corporate affairs and communications for St. Boniface Hospital, wrote in a statement.

St-Hilaire says patient meals are provided by a separate kitchen at the hospital’s Patient Food and Services Department.

There’s no word on when the food court will reopen, however St-Hilaire says the hospital is working with a contractor and the Environmental Health Branch to address the issues.

Global News has reached out to Café Marché for comment.

