About 30 restaurants closed by Manitoba Public Health in 2018
A A
From rodents to cold water, about 30 restaurants in Manitoba were closed for a period of time in 2018, mostly due to unsanitary conditions.
Below is a list of restaurants that had to shut down temporarily in Manitoba for 2018. In addition, several restaurants had to pay fines, including Cathay House, which had the largest total for fines at $1,860.55.
Winnipeg
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Sterling Lion Parkway – Jan. 2-Jan. 3 – Failed to register before opening, operating without a permit
- Dakota Community Centre Fieldhouse – Jan. 23-Jan. 25 – Operating without a permit
- African Food General – Feb. 5-Feb. 6 – Operating without a permit, handle food under insanitary conditions, failure to ensure meat was inspected
- Gizzy’s Restaurant & Lounge – Feb. 8-Feb. 12 – Poor general sanitation, no hot water, fail to properly sanitize utensils
- Niakwa Pizza – Mar. 13-Mar. 15 – Poor general sanitation, surfaces and equipment not properly sanitized, staff washroom not clean
- 99 Cent Pizza, 870 Main St. – Mar. 14 – Mar. 15 – Inadequate equipment and ventilation, poor sanitation, garbage, lack of hand hygiene
- Pal Pizza – May 3-May 24 – Poor general sanitation, inoperative triple sink, lack of hand hygiene, untrained food handler
- Cathay House, Regent Avenue – May 3-May 7- Improper dishwasher, poor general sanitation
- Popcha Tea House – May 9-May 10 – No hot water, missing sink drain plugs
- Aaltos, Pembina Highway – June 5-June 5 – Handle, sell food under insanitary conditions, no running water
- Tavern United, Pembina Highway – June 5-June 5 – Handle, sell food under insanitary conditions, no running water
- Wok N’ Roll – July 4-July 9 – Improper dishwasher, surfaces not properly sanitized, failure to maintain safe temperatures of hazardous foods
- Libson Bakery – July 26 – Aug 1 – Poor general sanitation
- Super Taste Pizza – Aug. 22-Aug. 24 – Poor general sanitation
- Thai Express, Polo Park – Sept. 5-Sept. 7 – Poor general sanitation
- Opa Souvlaki, Polo Park – Sept. 5-Sept. 10 – Poor general sanitation
- Baked Expectations – Sept. 20-Sept. 21 – No hot water
- Cathay House – Oct. 25-Nov. 1 – Failure to prevent the presence of rodents, poor general sanitation
- Dakota Family Foods – Dec. 14-Dec. 15 – No potable water
Brandon
- Crystal Cafe – Aug 3-Aug 20 – Fail to register, operating without a permit
Neepawa
- Bamboo Garden Restaurant – Apr. 5 – Apr. 10 – Operating without a permit, improper dishwasher, failure to provide approved sinks for washing and sanitization
Teulon
- Country Corner Cafe – May 30-June 1 – Poor general sanitation, preparing food under insanitary conditions
Riverton
- Riverton Motor Inn Restaurant – Feb. 2-Feb. 2 – Poor general sanitation
Selkirk
- Chicken Delight, Main Street – June 28-June 29 – Malfunctioning cooler, lack of refrigeration
Headingley
- Jolly Green Thumb – Jul 23-Jul 31 – Operating without a permit
Gimli
- Brennivins Pizza Hus – Aug 10-Aug 11 – Failure to maintain safe temperature of hazardous food, improper dishwasher, poor flooring
Arnes
- Bobby Jo’s Ice Cream – Aug. 11 (Has not re-opened) – Operating without a permit
- Nana’s Chilean Empanadas, Arnes Farmers’ Market – Aug. 11-Aug. 18 – Operating without a permit
- Springroll Heaven & More, Arnes Farmers’ Market – Aug. 11-Aug. 18 – Operating without a permit
LaSalle
- Friendship Chinese Restaurant – Aug. 14-Aug. 15 – Failure to maintain safe temperature of hazardous food, lack of functioning refrigeration
Stonewall
- Sing Fei – Sept. 25-Sept. 26 – General insanitary conditions, improper dishwasher
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.