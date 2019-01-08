About 30 restaurants closed by Manitoba Public Health in 2018

From rodents to cold water, about 30 restaurants in Manitoba were closed for a period of time in 2018, mostly due to unsanitary conditions.

Below is a list of restaurants that had to shut down temporarily in Manitoba for 2018. In addition, several restaurants had to pay fines, including Cathay House, which had the largest total for fines at $1,860.55.

Winnipeg

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Sterling Lion Parkway – Jan. 2-Jan. 3 – Failed to register before opening, operating without a permit

Dakota Community Centre Fieldhouse – Jan. 23-Jan. 25 – Operating without a permit

African Food General – Feb. 5-Feb. 6 – Operating without a permit, handle food under insanitary conditions, failure to ensure meat was inspected

Gizzy’s Restaurant & Lounge – Feb. 8-Feb. 12 – Poor general sanitation, no hot water, fail to properly sanitize utensils

Niakwa Pizza – Mar. 13-Mar. 15 – Poor general sanitation, surfaces and equipment not properly sanitized, staff washroom not clean

99 Cent Pizza, 870 Main St. – Mar. 14 – Mar. 15 – Inadequate equipment and ventilation, poor sanitation, garbage, lack of hand hygiene

Pal Pizza – May 3-May 24 – Poor general sanitation, inoperative triple sink, lack of hand hygiene, untrained food handler

Cathay House, Regent Avenue – May 3-May 7- Improper dishwasher, poor general sanitation

Popcha Tea House – May 9-May 10 – No hot water, missing sink drain plugs

Aaltos, Pembina Highway – June 5-June 5 – Handle, sell food under insanitary conditions, no running water

Tavern United, Pembina Highway – June 5-June 5 – Handle, sell food under insanitary conditions, no running water

Wok N’ Roll – July 4-July 9 – Improper dishwasher, surfaces not properly sanitized, failure to maintain safe temperatures of hazardous foods

Libson Bakery – July 26 – Aug 1 – Poor general sanitation

Super Taste Pizza – Aug. 22-Aug. 24 – Poor general sanitation

Thai Express, Polo Park – Sept. 5-Sept. 7 – Poor general sanitation

Opa Souvlaki, Polo Park – Sept. 5-Sept. 10 – Poor general sanitation

Baked Expectations – Sept. 20-Sept. 21 – No hot water

Cathay House – Oct. 25-Nov. 1 – Failure to prevent the presence of rodents, poor general sanitation

Dakota Family Foods – Dec. 14-Dec. 15 – No potable water

Brandon

Crystal Cafe – Aug 3-Aug 20 – Fail to register, operating without a permit

Neepawa

Bamboo Garden Restaurant – Apr. 5 – Apr. 10 – Operating without a permit, improper dishwasher, failure to provide approved sinks for washing and sanitization

Teulon

Country Corner Cafe – May 30-June 1 – Poor general sanitation, preparing food under insanitary conditions

Riverton

Riverton Motor Inn Restaurant – Feb. 2-Feb. 2 – Poor general sanitation

Selkirk

Chicken Delight, Main Street – June 28-June 29 – Malfunctioning cooler, lack of refrigeration

Headingley

Jolly Green Thumb – Jul 23-Jul 31 – Operating without a permit

Gimli

Brennivins Pizza Hus – Aug 10-Aug 11 – Failure to maintain safe temperature of hazardous food, improper dishwasher, poor flooring

Arnes

Bobby Jo’s Ice Cream – Aug. 11 (Has not re-opened) – Operating without a permit

Nana’s Chilean Empanadas, Arnes Farmers’ Market – Aug. 11-Aug. 18 – Operating without a permit

Springroll Heaven & More, Arnes Farmers’ Market – Aug. 11-Aug. 18 – Operating without a permit

LaSalle

Friendship Chinese Restaurant – Aug. 14-Aug. 15 – Failure to maintain safe temperature of hazardous food, lack of functioning refrigeration

Stonewall

Sing Fei – Sept. 25-Sept. 26 – General insanitary conditions, improper dishwasher