Consumer
January 8, 2019 6:00 am

About 30 restaurants closed by Manitoba Public Health in 2018

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

A pile of dirty dishes in a sink.

Pixabay
A A

From rodents to cold water, about 30 restaurants in Manitoba were closed for a period of time in 2018, mostly due to unsanitary conditions.

Below is a list of restaurants that had to shut down temporarily in Manitoba for 2018. In addition, several restaurants had to pay fines, including Cathay House, which had the largest total for fines at $1,860.55.

Winnipeg

  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Sterling Lion Parkway – Jan. 2-Jan. 3 – Failed to register before opening, operating without a permit
  • Dakota Community Centre Fieldhouse – Jan. 23-Jan. 25 – Operating without a permit
  • African Food General – Feb. 5-Feb. 6 – Operating without a permit, handle food under insanitary conditions, failure to ensure meat was inspected
  • Gizzy’s Restaurant & Lounge – Feb. 8-Feb. 12 – Poor general sanitation, no hot water, fail to properly sanitize utensils
  • Niakwa Pizza – Mar. 13-Mar. 15 – Poor general sanitation, surfaces and equipment not properly sanitized, staff washroom not clean
  • 99 Cent Pizza, 870 Main St. – Mar. 14 – Mar. 15 – Inadequate equipment and ventilation, poor sanitation, garbage, lack of hand hygiene
  • Pal Pizza – May 3-May 24 – Poor general sanitation, inoperative triple sink, lack of hand hygiene, untrained food handler
  • Cathay House, Regent Avenue – May 3-May 7-  Improper dishwasher, poor general sanitation
  • Popcha Tea House – May 9-May 10 – No hot water, missing sink drain plugs
  • Aaltos, Pembina Highway – June 5-June 5 – Handle, sell food under insanitary conditions, no running water
  • Tavern United, Pembina Highway – June 5-June 5 – Handle, sell food under insanitary conditions, no running water
  • Wok N’ Roll – July 4-July 9 – Improper dishwasher, surfaces not properly sanitized, failure to maintain safe temperatures of hazardous foods
  • Libson Bakery – July 26 – Aug 1 – Poor general sanitation
  • Super Taste Pizza – Aug. 22-Aug. 24 – Poor general sanitation
  • Thai Express, Polo Park – Sept. 5-Sept. 7 – Poor general sanitation
  • Opa Souvlaki, Polo Park – Sept. 5-Sept. 10 – Poor general sanitation
  • Baked Expectations – Sept. 20-Sept. 21 – No hot water
  • Cathay House – Oct. 25-Nov. 1 – Failure to prevent the presence of rodents, poor general sanitation
  • Dakota Family Foods – Dec. 14-Dec. 15 – No potable water

Brandon

  • Crystal Cafe – Aug 3-Aug 20 – Fail to register, operating without a permit

Neepawa

  • Bamboo Garden Restaurant – Apr. 5 – Apr. 10 – Operating without a permit, improper dishwasher, failure to provide approved sinks for washing and sanitization

Teulon

  • Country Corner Cafe – May 30-June 1 – Poor general sanitation, preparing food under insanitary conditions

Riverton

  • Riverton Motor Inn Restaurant – Feb. 2-Feb. 2 – Poor general sanitation

Selkirk

  • Chicken Delight, Main Street – June 28-June 29 – Malfunctioning cooler, lack of refrigeration

Headingley

  • Jolly Green Thumb – Jul 23-Jul 31 – Operating without a permit

Gimli

  • Brennivins Pizza Hus – Aug 10-Aug 11 – Failure to maintain safe temperature of hazardous food, improper dishwasher, poor flooring

Arnes

  • Bobby Jo’s Ice Cream – Aug. 11 (Has not re-opened) – Operating without a permit
  • Nana’s Chilean Empanadas, Arnes Farmers’ Market – Aug. 11-Aug. 18 – Operating without a permit
  • Springroll Heaven & More, Arnes Farmers’ Market – Aug. 11-Aug. 18 – Operating without a permit

LaSalle

  • Friendship Chinese Restaurant – Aug. 14-Aug. 15 – Failure to maintain safe temperature of hazardous food, lack of functioning refrigeration

Stonewall

  • Sing Fei – Sept. 25-Sept. 26 – General insanitary conditions, improper dishwasher

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
list of manitoba restaurants shut down in 2018
Manitoba Food
Manitoba Health
manitoba restaurants
Winnipeg food
winnipeg food handling

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.