Sask. farmers rush to wrap up harvest before cold weather sets in

The final days of September have seen Saskatchewan farmers rush to try and get as much of their crops harvested as quickly as possible.

With rain in the forecast, it’s even more vital for it to get in the bin before next week.

“Every year is always a rush. Even in good weather you always want to rush to be done, but certainly of imminent priority to get anything that’s ready off. You never know,” farmer Rob Stone said.

He grows grain and pulse crops.

Stone said he has about half of his crop in the bin and is ahead of most.

Last week, the government’s crop report found that less than a quarter of all crops are in the bin.

Despite all of the challenges from Mother Nature, one organization said the quality is stronger than many anticipated.

“This season has been very, very challenging. I think looking back, it’s quite amazing what crops were able to grow and the condition of the crops are better than what we thought they were in May and June,” SaskCanola executive director Lisa Horn said.

Horn and Stone agree grain driers have become vital for Saskatchewan’s autumn harvest over the last few years.

Stone added many producers are having to take more risks when they plan to start pulling crops off the field.

“I think people are pushing harder than they ever have – taking a bit more tough grain, taking some chances with some stuff in the bin and in the bags or combining in less than ideal circumstances with higher harvest losses in order to get as much quality or close to quality grain off as they can,” he said.

For the weekend of Sept. 28 and 29, meteorologists projected snowfall.

Environment Canada is predicting rainfall on Sept. 26 and 27 with possible flurries on Sept. 29 and 30.

