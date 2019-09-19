Harvest in Saskatchewan well behind 5-year average

A late start to the growing season, along with cool and wet conditions in September, has Saskatchewan farmers well behind the five-year harvest average for this time of year.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said Thursday in its crop report that warm weather and wind in the last week allowed producers to resume combining.

They now have 23 per cent of the crop in the bin, up from 18 per cent a week ago, with 36 per cent swathed or ready to straight-cut.

The five-year average for this time of year is 50 per cent.

Furthest along are farmers in the southwest region, with 37 per cent combined. The southeast region is at 28 per cent, the west-central region at 26 per cent, the northeast region at 15 per cent, the east-central region at 12 per cent and the northwest region at 10 per cent.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated at 14 per cent surplus, 77 per cent adequate, eight per cent short and one per cent very short.

Hayland and pasture topsoil moisture are rated at three per cent surplus, 83 per cent adequate, 11 per cent short and three per cent very short.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said most crop damage in the last week was caused by localized flooding and strong winds.

It also said there have been some reports of crop bleaching and sprouting in areas with excessive moisture.

