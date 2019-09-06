Safety stressed as more farm machinery on Sask. roads during harvest

With the 2019 harvest underway, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure is reminding farmers and motorists to keep safety a top priority.

Related Harvest in Saskatchewan impacted by cool and wet weather

People travelling on provincial highways are being asked to watch out for farm machinery and heavy trucks moving around during this busy period.

READ MORE: SaskPower urges farmers to exercise caution during harvest

“Harvest is a busy time for the agriculture community and often leads to many large vehicles on the roads,” Saskatchewan Highways Minister Greg Ottenbreit said Thursday in a press release.

“We stay safe by planning ahead and allowing additional time for travel.”

Drivers should take extra precautions when passing slow-moving farm equipment and to be respectful of other drivers, ministry officials said.

Producers need to ensure lights are working before moving agricultural equipment on highways and regularly inspect and maintain their machinery, according to government officials.

WATCH (Aug. 28, 2019): Saskatchewan farmer concerned about agriculture labour shortage

Motorists must slow to 60 km/h when passing emergency and service vehicles parked at the side of the road with their lights flashing.

Travellers can check the Highway Hotline for up-to-date information on construction and emergency road closures before embarking on a trip.