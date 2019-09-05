Harvest in Saskatchewan impacted by cool and wet weather

Cool and wet weather continues to have an impact on the harvest in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said on Thursday in the weekly crop report that 11 per cent of the crop is in the bin, up from six per cent from a week ago.

The five-year average for this time of year is 28 per cent.

A good stretch of warm and dry weather is needed to get producers back in the field, Saskatchewan Agriculture said.

Furthest along with the harvest are southwest regions with 20 per cent of the crop combined and the southeast at 16 per cent.

Central regions report six to seven per cent combined and northern regions between three and four per cent.

Localized flooding, strong winds, light frost and hail caused the majority of crop damage over the last seven days, Saskatchewan Agriculture said.

There have also been some reports of crops bleaching and sprouting in areas due to the excessive moisture.

Rainfall was reported in most of the province, ranging from trace amounts to 45 mm in the Lampman area.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated at eight per cent surplus, 81 per cent adequate, 10 per cent short and one per cent very short.

Hayland and pasture topsoil moisture are rated at two per cent surplus, 78 per cent adequate, 15 per cent short and five per cent very short.

