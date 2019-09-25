Traffic
September 25, 2019 5:53 pm

Crash sends 2 to hospital, closes Springfield Road at Rothesay Street

Police say two people were taken to hospital following a crash at Springfield Road and Rothesay Street.

Two people are in hospital following what police are calling a serious crash in Winnipeg’s North Kildonan neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet sent shortly before 4 p.m. Winnipeg police said Springfield Road is closed at Rothesay Street in all directions as a result of the crash.

A police spokesperson tells Global News the intersection is expected to remain closed throughout the rush hour, and drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the two people taken to hospital.

