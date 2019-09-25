Crash sends 2 to hospital, closes Springfield Road at Rothesay Street

Two people are in hospital following what police are calling a serious crash in Winnipeg’s North Kildonan neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet sent shortly before 4 p.m. Winnipeg police said Springfield Road is closed at Rothesay Street in all directions as a result of the crash.

A police spokesperson tells Global News the intersection is expected to remain closed throughout the rush hour, and drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the two people taken to hospital.

Springfield Rd at Rothesay is closed to traffic in both directions due to a serious collision. Please look for alternate routes. #Traffic #Winnipeg @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 25, 2019