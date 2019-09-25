Two young children in hospital after serious ATV crash in rural Niagara

Niagara Regional Police are investigating a serious crash involving an all-terrain vehicle that sent two young children to hospital.

Police and paramedics were called to a home in Wainfleet, Ont., in the area of Wellandport Road and Regional Road 27, at 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say a 30-year-old man was driving an ATV with a three-year-old and a four-year-old riding as passengers when he lost control and crashed.

Although the driver wasn’t injured, the two children were airlifted to hospital.

The four-year-old is in critical but stable condition, while the three-year-old is in stable condition with serious injuries.

At this time, there is no word on any charges.

Niagara Regional Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash and ask any witnesses to contact 905-688-4111 (ext. 9928).

