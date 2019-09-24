Gravel truck overturns causing major spill alongside QEW in Niagara

There’s a huge mess alongside the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville.

Rollover/Ramp closure: #QEW Toronto bound from NB Ontario St #Beamsville

Driver taken to hospital with minor injuries, cleanup will take several hours pic.twitter.com/odPAnAKMRF — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) September 24, 2019

A gravel truck has overturned on the Toronto-bound on-ramp to the QEW from Ontario Street.

The ramp is closed and OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says cleaning up the spill will take several hours.

He adds that the truck driver has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

