September 24, 2019 12:49 pm

Gravel truck overturns causing major spill alongside QEW in Niagara

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

The on-ramp to the Toronto-bound QEW from Ontario Street in Beamsville is closed following a truck rollover.

There’s a huge mess alongside the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville.

A gravel truck has overturned on the Toronto-bound on-ramp to the QEW from Ontario Street.

The ramp is closed and OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says cleaning up the spill will take several hours.

He adds that the truck driver has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

