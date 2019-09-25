Bystander stops sex assault in Thunder Bay parking lot, police say

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – A 47-year-old man from Thunder Bay, Ont., is facing a sexual assault charge after what police describe as a timely intervention from a bystander in a city parking lot.

Police say the incident took place Monday afternoon outside a local Walmart, where they allege the bystander noticed a man sitting next to a woman who appeared to be unconscious.

They allege the witness then saw the man begin to sexually assault the woman, then honked their car horn, causing the man to stop what he was doing and try to flee the scene.

The bystander then called police, who were able to arrest the man a short time later.

He’s now facing three charges including one count of sexual assault.

Police say he appeared in court on Tuesday and has been remanded into custody ahead of a future appearance.