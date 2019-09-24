Crime
September 24, 2019 8:41 pm

Thunder Bay man charged in connection to year-old homicide investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Thunder Bay man is facing murder charges in connection to a year-old homicide investigation.

Thunder Bay Police Service / File / Facebook
A A

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – A 42-year-old man from Thunder Bay, Ont. is facing a murder charge in connection with a year-old homicide investigation.

Thunder Bay Police say Amelia Sainnawap was found lying on the ground in a laneway early on August 22nd, 2018.

She was taken to hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later.

READ MORE: Thunder Bay officer charged in 2018 incident of teen girl strapped to stretcher

Police say she died as the result of an assault, but provided no further details.

They arrested a man on Tuesday and charged him with one count of second-degree murder.

His name has not yet been released, but police say they plan to provide more information at a news conference scheduled for Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Amelia Sainnawap
Crime
Homicide
Homicide Investigation
Murder Investigation
Thunder Bay
thunder bay murder
Thunder Bay Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.