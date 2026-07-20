Man wanted for homicide at Pickering, Ont. casino arrested in Saskatoon

A suspect connected to a 2023 homicide at a Pickering, Ont., casino was arrested last Wednesday in Saskatoon, according to police.
The 20-year-old man was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the Oct. 9, 2023, shooting of Michael Ferdinard, 34, police said.
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Ferdinard was a security guard at the Pickering Casino Resort when he was shot. He later died in a Toronto hospital.
The then-17-year-old suspect was arrested in Saskatoon last week, Durham Regional Police confirmed to Global News.
He was arrested on the 3000 block of Meadows Parkway, and reportedly had a loaded handgun, a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service states.
Saskatoon police said they are working to transport the suspect to Ontario.
In an emailed statement, Durham police said they “will pursue all available legal avenues” to bring the 20-year-old back to the region where he will face charges.
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