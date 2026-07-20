Man wanted for homicide at Pickering, Ont. casino arrested in Saskatoon

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A suspect connected to a 2023 homicide at a Pickering, Ont., casino was arrested last Wednesday in Saskatoon, according to police.

The 20-year-old man was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the Oct. 9, 2023, shooting of Michael Ferdinard, 34, police said.

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Ferdinard was a security guard at the Pickering Casino Resort when he was shot. He later died in a Toronto hospital.

The then-17-year-old suspect was arrested in Saskatoon last week, Durham Regional Police confirmed to Global News.

He was arrested on the 3000 block of Meadows Parkway, and reportedly had a loaded handgun, a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service states.

Saskatoon police said they are working to transport the suspect to Ontario.

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In an emailed statement, Durham police said they “will pursue all available legal avenues” to bring the 20-year-old back to the region where he will face charges.