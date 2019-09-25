Green-thumbed London students celebrate National Tree Day

It was a very environmentally-friendly Wednesday for Cedar Hollow Public School.

Dozens of green-thumbed students made their way to Kilally Meadows Environmentally Significant Area to plant 100 trees, all native to the area’s ecosystem.

The event was part of an annual tree planting organized by the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority in honour of National Tree Day.

A very environmentally-friendly day for @cedarhollowps. Students from the school are at Kilally Meadows planting trees with @UTRCAmarketing in celebration of #NationalTreeDay. A total of 100 trees, all native to the area, are being planted by the green-thumbed kids #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/jtS71JVJIJ — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) September 25, 2019

Fin and Khallid are a pair of Cedar Hollow sixth-graders who were on hand for the environmental renovation.

The two are members of the school’s Eco Team and both express a strong love for nature.

“Ever since I was a kid, I always liked animals and trees and plants and all that,” said Khallid.

Fin added that he was more than happy to get his hands dirty for the sake of the environment.

“It’s a very nice morning,” he said. “It’s not too hot, not too cold. I forgot my sunscreen, but it’s not that sunny so it’s okay.”

Jill Denneny teaches kindergarten at Cedar Hollow and says students were beyond excited to grab shovels and plant some trees.

“Kids are so connected to the earth, this is a wonderful way for them to be a part of taking care of the earth,” Denneny said.

“As a kid they are closer to nature than anyone and hopefully we can instill that as they get older.”

Sponsored largely by Tree Canada, National Tree Day is an annual celebration that’s rooted in honouring the benefits the tall green friends have to offer.

The day falls in the middle of National Forest Week.

