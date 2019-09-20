London youth join global climate strike

Roughly 300 youth and other Londoners gathered outside city hall to participate in the international climate strikes.

Cities from Canada to Asia were striking Friday to call on world leaders to take action against climate change.

Eve Thompson, an 18-year-old from London Central Secondary School, said she has been learning a lot about the climate crisis and realizes things are starting to get dire.

“I felt like if we don’t go out here and stand together as a community we won’t be able to fix it. I just want to get more people involved and raise some more awareness,” she said.

She added it feels awesome to be a part of something much bigger than herself, with the mix of age groups coming together.

Phoebe Fox, a 9-year-old from University Heights Elementary School, was one of the younger people in attendance and said if people don’t stop what they are doing now, it might destroy the earth.

“It’s important to change climate change now because if we don’t, when I grow up, I might not have a future,” said Fox.

After gathering outside of city hall protestors began marching down Dufferin Street, then up Richmond, before finishing around 5 p.m. back at city hall.

The global movement is spearheaded by 16-year-old Swedish teen Grete Thunberg.

It began a year ago when Thunberg started taking time off of school in August to demonstrate outside of Swedish parliament and it quickly grew to become a global youth movement.

The goal of the strikes is to put pressure on world leaders to move away from fossil fuels and towards greener alternatives.

Friday was the first day of what is set to be a week of climate action strikes globally. The strikes are taking place in conjunction with the United Nations Climate Change Summit, which starts in New York on Monday.