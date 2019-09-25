Crime
September 25, 2019 10:40 am

Regina police search for 2 suspects involved in alleged assault

Regina police are looking for two men involved in an alleged assault that happened on Tuesday morning.

The Regina Police Service is searching for two male suspects involved in an alleged assault that took place Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspects allegedly forced their way into a home in the 1300 block of Robinson Street shortly before 6 a.m.

The suspects told the residents they were looking for two women, providing their names, according to police.

Police say one suspect reportedly assaulted a person inside the home and pointed a gun at another person.

EMS was not required in the incident, according to police.

Police describe one of the suspects as wearing a bandana over his face. No description was given for the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

