Vancouver police make 2 arrests in 1 of 3 of Downtown Eastside shootings

Vancouver police have made two arrests in relation to one of three shootings on the Downtown Eastside earlier this week.

Police said Vancouver residents Thomas Joseph Brown, 26 and Desirae Lorell Cardinal, 31, have both been charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm. Brown also faces a charge of possessing a firearm contrary to an order.

The charges relate to the third in a trio of shootings that happened within 15 hours. It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday at the Grand Union Hotel at Hastings and Abbot, and was partially witnessed by a Global News crew reporting on scene.

The shooting left a 50-year-old man with serious injuries.

“The investigations into the three shootings this past weekend remain very active and identifying those involved has been a departmental priority,” said VPD Sgt. Aaron Roed in a media release.

“Although Crown Counsel has approved charges in Monday’s shooting, we believe there were others involved in these three incidents. It’s very important we hear from anyone with information about these shootings.”

Police continue to investigate the other two shootings, one around 4 p.m. near Hastings Street and Dunlevy Avenue, and one a few hours later outside the International Village Mall, both of which left their victims with serious injuries.

