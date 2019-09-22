1 person in serious condition after shooting in Vancouver’s DTES

Vancouver police say one person was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a shooting in the Downtown Eastside on Sunday evening.

Investigators described the attack, which took place near Hastings Street and Dunlevy Avenue as “isolated and targeted.”

Police said no one has been arrested.

Large numbers of police and at least two ambulances were called to the area of the International Village mall at Pender and Abbot Streets shortly afterward.

Police have not commented on the second scene, or whether the two incidents are related.

More to come…