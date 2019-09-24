Winnipeg Blue Bombers release Chris Humes and add six to practice roster

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made a number of moves on Tuesday as they returned to the practice field for the first time since Saturday’s meltdown in Montreal.

The Bombers released both defensive back Chris Humes and running back Larry Rose. They also added six players to the practice roster in quarterback Trevor Knight, defensive end Meffy Koloamatangi, wide receiver Jawill Davis, defensive end David Kenney, defensive back Trey Johnson, and running back Jordan Robinson.

Humes, 25, has been with the Bombers for parts of two seasons. He dressed for just one game in 2018 but appeared in five games this season where he recorded 13 tackles and one interception.

Davis, 24, appeared in one pre-season game with the Green Bay Packers. He signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In seven games last season, Davis made four catches for 40 yards and also racked up 260 return yards.

Kenney, 24, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August after he signed as a tryout player. He had been out of football since 2015.

Johnson, 25, spent the 2018 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. After being waived, he joined the Denver Broncos but was released a short time later.

Robinson, 24, has CFL experience with the Edmonton Eskimos. He had seven carries for 23 yards, and also made five catches for 77 yards with a touchdown in nine games during the 2018 campaign. He also had 209 punt return yards and 539 kickoff return yards. He appeared in just one game for the Eskimos this season.

CFL teams are permitted to expand their practice roster up to 12 players for a window of 30 days starting anytime in September after the final cuts have been made in the NFL.

The Bombers host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday in a battle of division leaders.

