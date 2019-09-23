Vernon Adams Jr. suspended for ‘dangerous and reckless act’ against the Blue Bombers

The Canadian Football League has suspended Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. for what they deemed a dangerous and reckless act.

Adams Jr. was suspended for one game on Monday following a telephone hearing with CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

The incident happened in the fourth quarter of the Bombers’ loss to the Alouettes on Saturday after Adams Jr. was intercepted by Bombers safety Jeff Hecht. Adams ripped off Adam Bighill’s helmet and appeared to strike him with it.

Just saw the Vernon Adams – Adam Bighill exchange. How is it that Adams didn’t get ejected? pic.twitter.com/UuP7EAVnrj — DT on Sports Cage🏈 (@DTonSC) September 22, 2019

Adams Jr. was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on the play, but according to the CFL’s own rules, a player should be ejected for hitting another player with a helmet.

READ MORE: Bombers QB Streveler supporting roommate Wolitarsky’s career on and off the field

On Monday’s CJOB Coaches Show, Bob Irving asked Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea if the one-game suspension was sufficient.

“I would never weigh in on length,” O’Shea said. “I do believe a suspension is warranted. I do believe at the time he should have been ejected from the game. And knowing the outcome now – I wish he was.

Adams Jr. threw two more touchdown passes after the play in question to lead the Alouettes to their largest comeback victory in franchise history.

READ MORE: Alouettes’ John Bowman thinks Bombers’ Andrew Harris should have had longer suspension

He still has the right to appeal the suspension.