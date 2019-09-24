Lethbridge Traffic Response Unit hopes to slow down traffic offences in school zones

It’s been almost one month since the new school year began and the Lethbridge Police Service’s Traffic Response Unit is reminding drivers to pay attention to the school zones that have recently come back into effect.

Const. Rodney Pastoor with the Lethbridge Traffic Response Unit said the first few weeks of the school year tends to yield more speeding offences.

“Certainly we’ve seen a decrease from the first week going into the second week… and then it’s kind of plateaued. But there are still a lot of offences occurring and we do need drivers to slow down.”

Pastoor added that Lethbridge police most often hand out tickets for drivers going between 45 to 60 kilometres per hour in the 30 km/h school zones.

The offence comes with a hefty price tag of up to $239.

However, Pastoor said it’s not the penalty for speeding that should be most worrisome to drivers, but rather the safety of the children.

“Our concern is for the kids that are going to school. Their minds are on other things and at school, we want to make sure they’re safe,” he said. “Whether they’re riding their bikes, walking and crossing the street or getting out of a vehicle or school bus that’s dropping them off.

“We just need our drivers to pay attention and watch for those kids.”

With regular procedures such as photo radar in place to help deter residents from speeding, Pastoor said local school boards and officials are also helping to keep tabs on drivers.

“We have conventional enforcement with officers stopping vehicles,” he said. “We have the photo radars set up and our school resources officers are also out there ensuring the safety of the kids.

“The school boards, as well, and the principals and other educators will be out helping the students.”