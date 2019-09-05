City of Winnipeg gives green light to school speed zone project

The City of Winnipeg is moving forward on a motion to help make drivers more aware of school speed zones.

Wednesday’s city council meeting saw members discuss whether to accept a gift from Expert Electric.

The electric company offered to donate flashing solar-paneled amber lights to be installed at school speed zone signs.

The company offered to be responsible for the maintenance of the lights for a minimum of ten years.

Council members voted in favour to accept the gift, however, the contract terms wouldn’t be presented until a Sept. 30 meeting, before the lights would be installed.