September 5, 2019 9:20 am
Updated: September 5, 2019 10:21 am

City of Winnipeg gives green light to school speed zone project

Although changes to speed limits in school zones technically come into effect Sept. 1, drivers are being warned police can still issue tickets.

The City of Winnipeg is moving forward on a motion to help make drivers more aware of school speed zones.

Wednesday’s city council meeting saw members discuss whether to accept a gift from Expert Electric.

The electric company offered to donate flashing solar-paneled amber lights to be installed at school speed zone signs.

The company offered to be responsible for the maintenance of the lights for a minimum of ten years.

Council members voted in favour to accept the gift, however, the contract terms wouldn’t be presented until a Sept. 30 meeting, before the lights would be installed.

